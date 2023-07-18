Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to win Championship after record signing

FORMER Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League title ahead of next season after they completed a record signing for Declan Rice for £105M.

The Gunners, who finished second last season, are looking to prove that they deserve the Championship next season. They have brought in the likes of Kai Harvetz from Chelsea, Jurien Timber from Ajax, and Declan Rice from West Ham United to help them fight for the trophy.

Wenger, who was in charge of the Gunners the last time they won the Premier League title in 2004, is backing the team to win the championships this season as he believes they are in a good financial situation.

“I think it is a good investment. Overall, personally, I think they have made good buys, as they are players who are now mature, 23,24, and still young, so can stay together for a few years,” Wenger told Eurosport.

“I had to cope with no money at all, so you have to find a different way. Arsenal is now in a good financial situation and bought what they think will win the championship,” he added.

Arsene Wenger who is credited with setting the template for the Gunners is the club’s Most Decorated Manager winning the Premier League title three times and seven FA Cup titles. He is currently working as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football.