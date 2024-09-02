Arteta Slams Referee For Controversial Red Card

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has slammed the decision to send Declan Rice off in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Declan Rice was harshly sent off in the 50th minute after referee Chris Kavanagh issued a second yellow card for what the Premier League later clarified as “delaying the restart”.

The Arsenal midfielder played the ball out of Joël Veltman’s path as he looked to take a free kick, leading to a clash between the two players.

Arteta has called for consistency in the decisions as he rues the two points dropped at home.

He said, “I was amazed because of how inconsistent decisions can be in the first half. There are two incidents and nothing happens.

“Then, in a non-critical area, the ball hits Declan [on the back of his leg], he turns around, he doesn’t see the player coming and he touches the ball.

“By law, he can make that call, but then by law he needs to make the next call, which is a red card, so we play 10 vs. 10. This is what amazed me. At this level it’s amazing.”

Kai Havertz gave Arsenal the lead in the first half before João Pedro restored parity for Brighton in the second half after Declan Rice was sent off for the hosts.

Arteta hailed his side’s discipline for not conceding after going down to ten men.

He said: “We showed a lot of discipline, we reacted to what we had to do playing at home with 10 men. We didn’t want to be so deep defending like this, but we read the game and we played the game that we had to play and we should have got rewarded.”

In the other Premier League games on Saturday, Brentford recorded a 3-1 win over Southampton, Bournemouth defeated Everton 3-2, Aston Villa earned a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action against Tottenham after the international break, while Brighton will take on Ipswich Town.