Guest article by Uncle Phillip



ARTICLE 52 AND ELECTION DELAYS: WHAT’S THE CONCERN?



President Hakainde Hichilema recently warned that Article 52(6) of the Zambian Constitution could lead to general elections being delayed for several years. This has caused confusion among citizens, raising questions about whether this clause poses a real risk to the democratic process.



What Article 52(6) Says:

Article 52(6) states that if a candidate dies, resigns, or is disqualified after the nomination period but before the election date, the Electoral Commission must cancel the election. New nominations must then be filed, and elections held within 30 days.



The President’s Concern:

The President fears that if this situation occurs repeatedly—such as multiple candidates dying, resigning, or being disqualified—it could lead to ongoing cancellations, potentially delaying elections for an extended period.



Is This Likely?

The scenario described by the President is possible but unlikely. Article 52(6) was meant to ensure fairness by providing a way to restart the election process if something significant happens to a candidate. The clause includes a 30-day timeline for rescheduling elections, suggesting it is designed to minimize delays, not cause them.



Conclusion:

Article 52(6) aims to maintain fair elections, not to delay them indefinitely. While the President’s concern highlights a potential loophole, it does not appear to align with the original intent of this constitutional clause.