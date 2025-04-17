Article 58 of Zambia’s Constitution Mandates ECZ to Delimit Constituencies Once Every Decade – Chifokolo



April 17, 2025



Lusaka – Mr. Kelvin Tabula Chifokolo, a member of the UPND media team, has reiterated that Article 58 of Zambia’s Constitution mandates the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to conduct delimitation exercises at least once every decade.



He noted that the current constitution contains persistent gaps despite amendments in 1991, 1996, and 2016.



Speaking on Zamcom Radio’s “City Voices” this morning, Mr. Chifokolo emphasized the importance of addressing these gaps to ensure equitable representation and development across the nation.



Notably, Article 58 of the Constitution requires the ECZ to conduct delimitation exercises within intervals of no more than 10 years a process initiated in 2019 under the Patriotic Front government.



The current administration, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has committed to implementing the 2016 survey report, which proposes revisions to 13 constitutional articles.



Mr. Chifokolo highlighted the challenges faced by vast constituencies like Kasempa and Keembe, where population growth demands better resource allocation and development strategies.



He argued that revising constituency boundaries would enhance governance and ensure resources are distributed more effectively.



On electoral petitions, Mr. Chifokolo welcomed the proposed constitutional amendment to streamline the process, reducing costs and ensuring timely resolutions.



He also underscored the financial burden of elections on the nation, suggesting that funds could be redirected to critical areas of need.



In conclusion, Mr. Chifokolo stressed that these reforms are vital for Zambia’s progress, ensuring governance structures align with the country’s evolving demographic and developmental needs.



(C) UPND Media Team.