This law was made by PF

Article 72 of the constitution No. 2 of 2016

(2) The office of Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member

(h) is disqualified as a result of a decision of the Constitutional Court

(4) A person who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly due to the reasons specified under clause (2) (a), (b), (c), (d), (g) and (h) shall not, during the term of that Parliament be eligible to contest an election.

They looked at politics from a very narrow standpoint which made them think they shall be in power for eternity. Wait and See.