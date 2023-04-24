ARTIFICIAL MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES CURTAILED

….as citizens applaud HH’s leadership

April 24, 2023

Citizens have applauded President Hakainde Hichilema for swiftly responding to the recent mealie meal shortages that affected some regions of the country by making sweeping interventions to curtail the commodity shortage.

A random check by Falcon News in Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt revealed that the availability and pricing of the commodity has stabilized with residents commending President Hichilema for his timely intervention.

Majory Kaluba a resident of Chililabombwe commended President Hichilema for swiftly activating an emergency response to address the mealie meal shortages that affected certain regions of the country.

Another resident of Kasama, Mwansa Kapembwa, commended government for signing a statutory instrument to provide for suspension of duty on mealie meal.

And a resident of garden compound in Lusaka Deborah Mwale, described President Hichilema as a great leader as seen from how he managed the crisis.

Ms.Mwale said that President Hichilema has always demonstrated sound leadership in dealing with issues that affect the wellbeing of citizens.

The recent artificial mealie meal shortage was caused by some unscrupulous business individuals who were illegally smuggling the commodity to some neighbouring countries and inflating the local prices in a bid to make the government unpopular.

Recently, about forty thousand 25kg bags of Mealie meal were confiscated from suspected smugglers in the Copperbelt Province in the last few weeks a situation that threatened the livelihood of the people.

Source:THE FALCON