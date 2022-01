ARTISTS ORDERED TO PAY BACK EMPOWERMENT LOANS

Minister of Youth , sports and art has reminded artists who benefited from the ministry’s empowerment loans through the national arts council to pay back.

Minister incharge Elvis Nkandu has said the artists who got the loans should not think it was free money given to them because they sang for the previous government.

He has since directed all the receipts of the loans to pay back the money with immediate effect.