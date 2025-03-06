Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

As Kwacha Tumbles, Bank of Zambia Has Restricted further, foreign exchange availability on the market

“The Bank wishes to advise that the prescribed negotiable amount under Clause 4(l)(c) of the Guidelines and Clause 4.13 of the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) Rules has been revised upwards to US$5,000,000



(Five Million United States Dollars) from US$1,000,000.00 (One Million United States

Dollars) or the equivalent in foreign currency.”

“The Bank further directs that this adjustment be

brought to the attention of your clients to ensure compliance”.

“This change is effective 6 March 2025”.