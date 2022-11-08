As PF, we detest corruption – Greyford Monde

PF presidential hopeful candidate Greyford Monde has bragged that the opposition party detests corruption.

Monde said this when he featured on Millennium Radio’s “The Interview” programme today.

Monde, a former agriculture and fisheries minister, the PF, during its reign, committed to fighting corruption.

He noted that the PF, that was just last year rejected by 2.8 million Zambians, is the most loved party in the country.

“I have no regrets joining the PF. I think it is the most loved party by Zambians. UPND has not delivered according to the expectations of Zambians. As PF, we detest corruption,” said Monde.

“Our members who have been summoned for corruption have never refused. We can only say PF was corrupt when we see people convicted. PF was committed to the fight against corruption. The law enforcement agencies were strengthened under PF.”

Kalemba