As PF, we detest corruption – Greyford Monde
PF presidential hopeful candidate Greyford Monde has bragged that the opposition party detests corruption.
Monde said this when he featured on Millennium Radio’s “The Interview” programme today.
Monde, a former agriculture and fisheries minister, the PF, during its reign, committed to fighting corruption.
He noted that the PF, that was just last year rejected by 2.8 million Zambians, is the most loved party in the country.
“I have no regrets joining the PF. I think it is the most loved party by Zambians. UPND has not delivered according to the expectations of Zambians. As PF, we detest corruption,” said Monde.
“Our members who have been summoned for corruption have never refused. We can only say PF was corrupt when we see people convicted. PF was committed to the fight against corruption. The law enforcement agencies were strengthened under PF.”
Kalemba
Which PF is this idiot talking about? Are you stupid? Are you mad? Have you just woken up from the gutters to come and mock the Zambians? Are you another idiot bent on increasing the number of idiots domiciled in the bought that sunk and only waiting for the burial of the rotten contents? Kanyele uko, STU PID IDI OT.
Enjoy the loot while it lasts Boss, time will catch up with you. You will remember the laundered K200,000.00 one DAY.