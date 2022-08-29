AS PF WE DON’T RECOGNISE HAKAINDE AS HEAD OF STATE – CHILANGWA

By George Lemba

Opposition Patriotic Front Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has directed that party members elected as Members of Parliament must not recognise President Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s Seventh Head of State.

Chilangwa says according to the PF doctrines, recognising Hichilema as President of Zambia would make party youths commonly known as commanders feel discouraged to mobilise the party ahead of 2026 elections.

“As you can all see, Chilufya Tayali is doing a great job and even Fred Namakando M’membe because these can be floated as our parliamentary candidates in 2026 for Chinsali or Mongu in the case of ba Mmembe and Lusaka Central or Kabwata for Tayali,” said Chilangwa to some of the PF elected MPs at his house.

Zambians in 2021, voted out the Patriotic Front party from government for among other reasons; Corruption, violence, lawlessness, lack of vision and sheer intolerance.- Koswe