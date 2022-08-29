AS PF WE DON’T RECOGNISE HAKAINDE AS HEAD OF STATE – CHILANGWA
By George Lemba
Opposition Patriotic Front Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has directed that party members elected as Members of Parliament must not recognise President Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s Seventh Head of State.
Chilangwa says according to the PF doctrines, recognising Hichilema as President of Zambia would make party youths commonly known as commanders feel discouraged to mobilise the party ahead of 2026 elections.
“As you can all see, Chilufya Tayali is doing a great job and even Fred Namakando M’membe because these can be floated as our parliamentary candidates in 2026 for Chinsali or Mongu in the case of ba Mmembe and Lusaka Central or Kabwata for Tayali,” said Chilangwa to some of the PF elected MPs at his house.
Zambians in 2021, voted out the Patriotic Front party from government for among other reasons; Corruption, violence, lawlessness, lack of vision and sheer intolerance.- Koswe
This is a fake and directionless story created by Tonga Upnd praise singers! You are just cheating yourselves! Kuya bebele ba Bishop Mambo!
Ba Chilangwa, that is tantamount to treason.
Sorry PF is not as primitive as what we witnessed during Edgar Chagwa’s rule where some people didn’t want to recognize him as president because of being too power hungry. This is a fake story by Tongas, and Now Nickson Chilangwa has no time for such primitive politics! Only primitive tribalists have time for such. Tongas please keep your primitive to yourselves. PF and Chilangwa have more important issues to deal with than being tribal and petty!