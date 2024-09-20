AS Roma names Ivan Juric as new coach after Daniele De Rossi’s dismissal

AS Roma have announced the appointment of Ivan Juric, previously the manager of Torino, as their new head coach.

This decision follows the dismissal of Daniele De Rossi earlier on Wednesday, after a series of four winless Serie A games.

Juric, a Croatian coach, has agreed to a contract that runs until June of the coming year.

Italian reports suggest that his contract could be extended if Roma secures a spot in the Champions League this season.

Ivan Juric, 49, resigned from his role at Torino at the end of last season after a three-year tenure where the team regularly finished in the middle of the Serie A table.

He now becomes AS Roma’s third manager in just eight months.

Juric began his coaching career in 2011 as an assistant to Gian Piero Gasperini at Inter Milan and Palermo.

He subsequently led Genoa and Hellas Verona as head coaches for three years each.

Roma, who recently drew 1-1 with Genoa after conceding a late goal, will face league leaders Udinese at home this Sunday.