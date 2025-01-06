AS THE WORLD AGES, ZAMBIA IS GETTING YOUNGER—AND NEEDS YOUNGER LEADERS



David Zgambo | 5 January 2025



This morning, I received some counterarguments regarding my recent op-ed advocating for youthful leadership in Zambia. Some critics feel that I am disproportionately sidelining the older generations, who undoubtedly possess a wealth of expertise. This raises a fundamental question—why hasn’t this wealth of expertise from older generations translated into meaningful action and progress for our young Zambians?





In a world where the median age is rising, it’s crucial to recognize that Zambia is experiencing a seismic demographic shift in the opposite direction. Today, 56% of young people in Zambia, aged 18 to 35, are struggling to find work, with their dreams and aspirations deprioritized and sidelined.





Africa today boasts the youngest population globally, with a median age of just 19, compared to a global average of 31. In Zambia, the situation is even more striking, as our current median age is only 17 and is projected to drop even further by 2035. This “youth boom” presents a unique opportunity for a new generation to step up and tackle the challenges we face with fresh perspectives that resonate with their aspirations and realities.





The gap between the priorities of older and younger generations is significant. What matters deeply to older generations may not hold the same significance for today’s youth. This generational disconnect often results in unfulfilled ambitions among young people, as we see in Zambia today. An aging political class guiding a vibrant youth population is akin to a group of older men dictating the terms of women’s rights—illustrating a disconnect that is all too familiar in many societies.





The urgency for young men and women in Zambia to take on leadership roles has never been more pressing. History has shown us that young leaders often emerge in response to the needs of their time. Just as young Kenneth Kaunda rose to the occasion during the struggle against colonialism, a youthful Martin Luther King answered the call during the Civil Rights Movement, and a fresh-faced Nelson Mandela became a beacon during the fight against apartheid, today’s youth are equally poised to tackle the issues confronting our nation.





Recent events in West Africa further illustrate this youthful demographic shift. Countries like Mali, with a median age of 16, Burkina Faso at 19, Niger at 15, and Guinea at 18, have witnessed power seizures led by young leaders, supported by a significant portion of their youthful populations. These young leaders have capitalized on widespread discontent and the desire for change among the youth, reflecting the potential of youth-driven movements to reshape governance.





While these examples reinforce the notion that a young demographic can rally around emerging leaders who resonate with their aspirations, they also serve as reminders of the importance of pursuing democratic means to achieve progress. In Zambia, we must harness our youth’s energy and creativity within a framework of democracy, ensuring that their voices are heard through participation in established political processes.



Zambia is rich with young talent ready to take on the mantle of leadership, but they need our encouragement and belief in their potential.





Consider the stories of young Zambians like Tinashe Kafunda, a 22-year-old passionate about promoting youth participation in agriculture. He leads community meetings to encourage young people to engage in farming, providing them with resources and training on modern agricultural techniques that can help increase their productivity and income. With further capability development, how could we not believe in Tinashe’s potential to head a department in the Ministry of Agriculture? And when it comes to resonating with a generation of young farmers, who would connect more effectively—Tinashe Kafunda or Reuben Mtolo Phiri?





And then there is Chanda Phiri, a 25-year-old who runs a community-based initiative that trains young people in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. She has helped many young individuals start their own small businesses, teaching them essential skills like budgeting, saving, and investment. Can anyone highlight a significant achievement from the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises—don’t you believe Chanda Phiri has the potential to lead a department in that ministry, with the right guidance?





The experiences of these young Zambians highlight the potential of youthful leadership to drive transformative change in our communities. While it’s important to acknowledge the experiences of older generations, we must also recognize that Zambia’s demographic trends are unique. With a median age of just 17, we cannot meaningfully compare ourselves to aging societies that are being governed by an older political class.





A sound comparison is one that is truly apples-to-apples. For instance, the median age in the United States is 39 years, which helps explain why figures like Donald Trump and Joe Biden resonate with that demographic. The United Kingdom has a median age of 41 years, which may account for the challenges younger leaders face in gaining traction. Meanwhile, China’s median age is also 39 years, despite its population of 1.5 billion.





Instead, we can look to countries like Senegal as a comparative model, as it shares a similar demographic makeup, underscoring the need for leadership that reflects our unique circumstances and priorities.





Ultimately, our discussions must be grounded in empirical evidence rather than mere intuition. It’s time to empower our young people to seize the future. Let’s advocate for initiatives that support youth leadership and engage in conversations about the importance of young voices in shaping our nation’s direction. We, the young people, are the change we have for so long been waiting for, and now is the time to believe in our potential to lead Zambia.