“As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce” – Dubai Princess ‘divorces’ her husband with post on social media

A Dubai Princess has ‘’divorced” her husband via Instagram.

On Wednesday, July 17, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — the daughter of the current ruler of Dubai — shared a post on her verified Instagram account that said: “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce.”

The post comes just a year after she reportedly tied the knot with her partner Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

“I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you,” Sheikha Mahra, 30, added, seemingly referencing the Islamic practice known as triple talaq, which allows husbands to divorce their wives by saying “I divorce you” three times.

“Take care. Your ex-wife,” Sheikha Mahra concluded her post.

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 75, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Her post comes two months after she gave birth to her and Sheikh Mana’s daughter.

On May 9, Sheikha Mahra shared a photo of the newborn’s tiny hands via Instagram.

On June 4, she also shared a picture of herself cuddling her baby daughter.

“Just the two of us,” she wrote alongside the Instagram image.



The princess appears to have deleted all the pictures of her husband on her feed, and he seems to have done the same on his own Instagram account.

According to Grazia magazine, Sheikha Mahra confirmed she’d married Sheikh Mana in May 2023, after they announced their engagement that March. The couple held a lavish wedding reception in Dubai in June last year, the outlet reported.

Sheikha Mahra announced the couple were expecting a baby in an Instagram Stories post in Oct. 2023.

She posted a mammogram photo, writing, “Just the three of us,” adding two white love heart emojis.