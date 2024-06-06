Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines to start operations soon – Player announces

Former striker and captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that Baby Jet Airlines Limited is set to start operations in Ghana shortly.

President Akufo-Addo declared in 2017 that Gyan has obtained a licence to run an airline in Ghana.

This happened during the Kotoka International Airport’s (KIA) African Airshow.

The airline’s business hasn’t materialised, though.

But, Gyan said that the pandemic was the reason behind the airline’s operations’ delay during his appearance on Tuesday, June 4, on Asempa FM’s “Ekosii Sen” show.

Gyan has promised that the airline will launch operations shortly, notwithstanding the difficulty.

“Baby Jet Airlines Limited is still in existence,” the former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker said.

“We launched the airline and acquired the needed licences but the pandemic has delayed everything but we will start operations very soon,” he added.

Ghana will be the operating base for Baby Jet Airlines Limited.

Asamoah Gyan is still the highest goalscorer in Africa and the country’s all-time record holder at the FIFA World Cup.