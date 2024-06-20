Ashanti and Nelly are married and now waiting for the birth of their first child

Nelly and Ashanti secretly got married 6 months ago, before the couple revealed they’re expecting their first child together.

The pair reportedly tied the knot in December 2023.

TMZ first reported the news on Wednesday, June 19, that Nelly and Ashanti exchanged vows, though its unknown where the ceremony was held.

According to public records, the Hip Hop stars’ marriage became official in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis County.

The lovebirds have been teasing in recent weeks that a bigger celebration is to come.