ASHANTI & NELLY REVEAL BIRTHDATE & NAME OF THEIR NEW BABY

Ashanti and Nelly‘s newborn came into the world a month ago, though fans are just now finding out.

On Wednesday (August 21), People reported that the superstar couple welcomed a baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18.

“The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!” a rep told the outlet.

That same day, Ashanti also shared some photos on Instagram revealing that she’d given birth.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” she wrote, namedropping her 2001 hit song with Ja Rule.

“I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!

“I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

Ashanti and Nelly not only managed to keep their baby a secret until they were ready to share the news, they also did the same thing with their marriage.