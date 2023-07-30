Asisat Oshoala Becomes First African Female Footballer To Reach 1M Followers On Instagram

Fresh out of setting a new record of the first Nigerian player (male or female) to score at three different FIFA World Cup, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has also become the first African female footballer to reach N1m followers on Instagram.

Oshoala, 28, made headlines recently when she netted the Super Falcons’ third goal in a 3-2 win against hosts Australia on Thursday at Brisbane Stadium.

The five-time Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year joined the game in the second half, scoring the third goal in the 72nd minute of the game leading the Falcons to victory against the Matildas.

Her prowess and form of celebrating the win sparked a massive social media debate that, in turn, impacted her social media following on Instagram, where she now has a million followers, making her the first African female footballer with such a following today.