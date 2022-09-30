ASK PF TO MOVE IMMUNITY MOTION, ECL CHALLENGED

By Mukwima Chilala

The ruling United Party for National Development-UPND has challenged former President Edgar Lungu to instruct leader of opposition in parliament to move a motion if he is really determined to have his immunity removed.

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND is currently not interested in removing Mr. Lungu’s immunity and that the issue is not part of the UPND’s agenda nor that of its Members of Parliament.

Yesterday, the former of head of state asked President Hakainde Hichilema to start the process of removing his immunity if they think he stole so that he could have a day in court.

Former President Lungu said he has had enough of witch-hunt and name calling and would like President Hichilema to prove in Parliament what crime he had committed.

But Mr. Mweetwa told Millennium radio that the best the former President can do is ask the leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile to move a motion in parliament if he really wants his immunity removed.