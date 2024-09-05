ASK YOUR SON TO SURRENDER, JACK MWIIMBU TELLS JAY JAY’S MOTHER

ASK YOUR SON TO SURRENDER, MWIIMBU TELLS JAY JAY’S MOTHER

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says Emmanuel Jay Banda’s mother, Grace, must appeal to her son to surrender himself to the state, rather than making alarming statements to the media.

On Tuesday, Grace appealed to government to bring back her son. She further complained that her other children were being harassed and their phones had been confiscated because of their sibling’s disappearance.

But in a statement, Thursday, Mwiimbu said government has no hand in the escape from lawful custody of Banda.

