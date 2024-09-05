ASK YOUR SON TO SURRENDER, JACK MWIIMBU TELLS JAY JAY’S MOTHER

ASK YOUR SON TO SURRENDER, MWIIMBU TELLS JAY JAY’S MOTHER
HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says Emmanuel Jay Banda’s mother, Grace, must appeal to her son to surrender himself to the state, rather than making alarming statements to the media.
On Tuesday, Grace appealed to government to bring back her son. She further complained that her other children were being harassed and their phones had been confiscated because of their sibling’s disappearance.
But in a statement, Thursday, Mwiimbu said government has no hand in the escape from lawful custody of Banda.
News Diggers
The audacity of this mother! This is not the first time her Jay Jay has made a disappearing act. Remember that he disappeared into Mozambique after raiding Lusaka Central Police and beating up the police during the reign of the notorious PF.
The government had better be on red alert. This gentleman might morph into a rebel if he teams up with the Al Shaabab rebels in Mozambique!