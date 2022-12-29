Jonathan Ngoma writes:

ASKING FOR YOCHOSELA IS NOT THEFT👊

So I’ve just come across a post by my friend Mwaba Mutale saying yochosela is theft😅

Without beating about the sanga😅

I don’t agree with him.



Adding money to withdraw should stick in your head, the seller doesn’t even need to tell you or remind you. In most cases you have 3 options of payment ; 1. Pay direct to bank, 2. Pay Hard Cash , 3. Pay Via Mobile Money.

Convenience has a cost and this cost must not be placed on the seller No.

If I’m selling a shirt at K150 I have already factored my profit margins and all. So you wanting me to take your Convenience fee is not a fair deal. If we don’t agree on this the next I will just place my shirts at K160.00 and ask you to pay in what ever way you want.

If you feel disadvantaged by adding yochosela, just pass through the booth get your cash and deliver it as you collect your item. Simple.

In the last year I’ve appreciated mobile payments and I don’t hesitate to add yochosela. It saves me alot.

So YOCHOSELA IFUNIKA😅