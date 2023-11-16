ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY WORRYING – SILAVWE

… urges President Hichilema to respect the aspirations of the people.

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16,2023 [SMART EAGLES]

GOLDEN Party of Zambia GPZ President Jackson Silavwe is concerned with the continued assault on democracy by the UPND Government.

Speaking at a joint opposition press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Silavwe said it worrying that President Hichilema and his Government have continued to use State institutions to narrow the democratic space in the country.

He said President Hichilema should begin to respect the aspirations of Zambians who are the custodians of the country.

“Zambians should stand up and defend democracy. President Hichilema should begin to respect the aspirations of the people and democracy should not be bent to his will because it the constitutional right of every Zambian,” Mr. Silavwe said.

“Abuse of State institutions has gone too far and Zambians should begin to speak. We are dealing with a regime that says one thing and does the exact opposite,” He said.

And Mr. Silavwe said it is clear that the UPND Government is involved in the internal wrangles of the Patriotic Front party.

” There is blatant abuse of State institutions and it is clear that the UPND is involved in the internal wrangles of the PF. They are supporting one faction of the party even when the matter is in court, how can they provide state security to a faction leader which is more than that of the Republican Vice President. There is no way the police can move without the authority of the Commander in Chief. Even the recalling of the Registrar of Societies, is because she prevented what the UPND was planning against the PF,” He said.