ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIAN WOMEN IN MINING WELCOMES REMOVAL OF EXPORT TAX



PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

19th February 2025



We welcome the government’s decision to remove the export tax on precious minerals – it is a testament to their responsiveness and dedication to fostering a thriving mining sector which is at the heart of our national economy.



Crucially the decision will protect jobs.

The export tax introduced in the 2025 budget has unfortunately exacerbated the challenges faced by emerald miners, who are dealing with low market prices. This tax has not promoted local sales – but has instead hindered operations, leading to economic losses, and putting jobs at risk.





By removing the export tax, the government will ease pressure on this part of the mining industry. Our sector already contributes through Mineral Royalty Taxes and Income Taxes, and this additional taxation has been counterproductive.





We applaud the government for working in partnership with citizens, civil society, and investors to build a world-class mining sector. Mining is a crucial source of jobs, and revenue to pay for the public services all Zambians use.





We are excited about the trajectory of the industry, particularly thanks to government action. Their efforts to revive disused mines, attract investment, and develop new projects, are setting the stage for a sector that thrives and delivers prosperity to all the people.



ISSUED:



Ms. Namakau Kaingu

PRESIDENT