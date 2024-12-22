Aston Villa Defeat Man City To Put More Pressure On Guardiola

Aston Villa recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City to pile pressure on under-fire Pep Guardiola as their poor run of form continued at Villa Park.

The defending champions have struggled for form with just one win in 11 matches in all competitions since October, suffering a sixth defeat in their last eight Premier League games.

They have been defeated in eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions, the same number they had lost in their previous 106 games.

Pep Guardiola made two changes to the side that lost to Manchester United last weekend with Kevin De Bruyne, and Ederson dropping to the bench.

John Duran opened the scoring for the hosts with a close-range finish in the 16th minute.

The visitors struggled to get going in the encounter with the likes of Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and Bernardo Silva stuttering to create an opening in the first half.

Morgan Rodgers added the second goal in the 65th minute to make it 2-0 before Phil Foden scored a late consolation to end the encounter 2-1 in favour of Aston Villa.

The victory propelled Aston Villa to the fifth position on the Premier League log with 28 points, while Manchester City slipped to the sixth position with 27 points from 17 games.

Up next for Aston Villa is a clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park, while Man City hosts Everton on Thursday.