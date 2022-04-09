At 19:54Hrs, the Nalikwanda was still being awaited.

This is the first time in 24 years that the Nalikwanda is arriving this late.

The first time it arrived late was in 1998 under the late King Ilute Yeta when he arrived around 01:00.

The late arrival is being attributed to the late starting off of the royal badge from Lealui to Limulunga.

The Nalikwanda started off from Lealui which is the upper land around 12:20hrs.

The late arrival is also attributed to the new Nalikwanda which is much bigger in size and being puddled by about 250 paddlers compared to the previous one which had about 150 to 180 puddlers on board.

Low water levels is another factor which is making the heavy Nalikwanda to sail through.

In three years this is the first Kuomboka the last one being in 2018 when the pandemic broke out in Zambia.

Excitement among the local people has been high.

This is also the first Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony President Hakainde Hichilema is attending as Head of state.