“At 33, I’m Still A Virgin” –Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko reveals

“At 33, I’m Still A Virgin” – Destiny Etiko reveals

Popular Nollywood actress and brand influencer Destiny Etiko has admitted that she is a virgin.

The 33-year-old curvy actress revealed it during a recent interview with OakTv in which she also talked about her personal life and choice to remain celibate.

In answer to a query regarding her kill total, Etiko declared that she is a virgin. She clarified that, at the age of 33, she has never been in a relationship that has developed into an intimate one.

“I am still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety. I still have not been in a relationship that has gone to ‘that level,” she said.