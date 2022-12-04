AT 42, TUTWA NGULUBE ACHIEVED MORE THAN ANY OF HIS FOOLISH CEITICS-MCC KIBOMBWE

Friends,

I have restrained myself from commenting on this seemingly unnatural demise of my younger brother from Kabwata Tutwa, but some gibberish post’s I’m coming across can’t continue without a response.

Now, let me address this clan of idiots! Yes, I call you idiots because that’s what you are for trying to kick a man that is not only down, but dead. Idiots!

So far, I have looked at the profiles of the idiots mocking Tutwa in death and see none who has achieved even half of what he achieved at only 42 years old! Even when all the idiots mini achievements are combined, they don’t get close financially, economically, academically, politically and social influence! Jealousy will kill you! Today Tutwa is not here, but pafwa abantu, pashala abantu and we’re hear to defend his legacy!

Idiots, do you realize that unlike many deaths his wife, children, mother and siblings were chatting with him and expecting him back home? Do you realize the shock and trauma they’re going through for you to be stupidly strolling him? You think you’re torturing the dead, when in fact it’s the family members! You’re witches!

Learn of Tutwa’s childhood story and you’ll have a real life inspirational story to tell your impoverished clan! The successful Tutwa you’re mocking out of jealousy today was born in a humble family to a blind father that he walked his entire childhood when you had the luxury to play and go to school. I mention this one detail hoping you morons can appreciate his difficult background and appreciate his determination. For us that grew up with him, that’s the Tutwa we know and celebrate today!

Particularly, that one female idiot, please use this mourning period to also reconcile with water then we can politic after burial.

Macabre!

Gabriel Isaac Kibombwe