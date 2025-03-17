At age 6, I used to walk 30km to and from school – Syakalima

When I was only 6-years-old, I used to walk 30 kilometres to and from school, says Education Minister Douglas Syakalima.

And Syakalima says former president Michael Sata wanted him to be his vice-president but he said he was comfortable in the UPND.

Meanwhile, Syakalima says President Hakainde Hichilema can’t lose elections in 2026 after employing over 40,000 teachers.

-Diggers