At least 1,873 children killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in two weeks

In the past two weeks, there have been Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that resulted in the death of at least 4,651 people. Out of those deaths, 40% were children.

Gaza’s health ministry gave new numbers of people who have died and been injured. They said that 14,245 people have been hurt, and 70% of them are children and women.

Israel attacked Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon during the night and today as the fighting in the area continues for three weeks.

Warplanes attacked places in the trapped Strip and a religious place in the occupied West Bank that is believed to be used by Hamas fighters. They also targeted two airports in Syria.

An Israeli military spokesperson said that Israel is going to have more attacks on Gaza and start a new phase of the war.

In the past few hours, the Israeli military claimed that they attacked a place in Jenin, in the West Bank, believed to be a terrorist hideout. It was reported that a group affiliated with Hamas was inside a mosque at the compound.

Palestinians were told to move from the northern part of Gaza to the southern part.

Israel has been close to starting a ground attack in Gaza for a few days now, as a way to react to Hamas’ violent actions.

Many tanks and a large number of soldiers have gathered at the demarcation line between territories that are occupied. The leaders have talked about a future phase of actions, but they have not given specific details about it.