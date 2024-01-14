At least 23 People buried by landslip in Colombia

A big landslide in north-west Colombia has caused the death of at least 23 people and hurt about 30 others, according to local officials.

The road between Medellín and Quibdo was blocked by landslides, so many people had to stop and find shelter in a nearby house near the town of Carmen de Atrato, as told by a local official.

Another big pile of rocks and dirt fell onto the road, covering them and some cars.

The mayor of the town said that some people are still stuck under the rubble.

The area in Choco province near the Pacific Ocean has a lot of trees and has had a lot of rain in the last day.

Pictures on social media and TV showed cars wrecked and partly buried by mud and rocks.

Many people left their cars and went to a house near Carmen de Atrato, according to an official from the Choco governor’s office.

“Unfortunately, a big pile of rocks and dirt came down and covered them,” the official also said.

Colombian President Gustavo Preto promised to give all the support possible to the Choco region.

Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez said on social media that about 30 people had gotten hurt.

The mayor of Carmen de Atrato, Jaime Herrera, said on TV that some people were really hurt and others were still stuck under the mud. He didn’t say how many.

Colombia is in a dry spell right now, but before that, the country’s weather experts warned about heavy rain in some areas near the Pacific Ocean and the Amazon rainforest.