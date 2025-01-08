At Least 95 Die, 130 Injured In China Earthquakes

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 injured as a major earthquake struck Tibet on Tuesday morning, with tremors felt across the Himalayas in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of northern India, according to Chinese state media.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.1-magnitude quake struck at about 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) and was followed by multiple aftershocks.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction in Shigatse, one of Tibet’s holiest cities and the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, a key figure in Tibetan Buddhism, damaging over 1,000 houses while many more collapsed.

Videos published by China’s state broadcaster CCTV showed the extent of the earthquake’s destruction as rescue workers waded through debris and handed out thick blankets to residents.

The Tingri county, near the quake’s epicentre, which is a base for climbers preparing to ascend Mount Everest, has seen temperatures drop to -8°C (17.6°F) and is expected to drop further to -18°C overnight, according to the China Meteorological Administration

The Chinese Air Force has launched rescue efforts and drones to the affected area, but power, water supplies and network signals in the region have been disrupted, complicating rescue efforts, CCTV reported

According to local media, the first batch of over 200 Chinese military soldiers had been deployed to Tingri County, with 1,500 more on standby.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a statement on Tuesday called for an all-out search and rescue effort to minimise casualties and resettle affected residents.