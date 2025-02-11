AT LEAST HUMAN RIGHTS HAVE GREATLY IMPROVED – GOVT CHIEF WHIP



Government chief whip Stafford Mulusa says he feels every Zambian appreciates the government in matters relating to human rights.



Addressing the media yesterday, Mr Mulusa charged that human rights have greatly increased under the UPND government.



He said under the UPND, people are arrested and given bond in time, as opposed to what used to happen under the Patriotic Front (PF).



“I think everyone appreciates the new dawn government that at least the human rights have greatly improved. Because from the markets, from the stations, public places where civil servants were being threatened, it not happening anymore,” he said.



“The police brutality that we saw under the PF is no longer there. People are able to be arrested today, 10:00 hours, 13:00 hours, 15:00 hours they get police bond. Unless they have got no support, then they stay in cells. You the media expect to be very good at reporting what is factual. You verify information before you publish.”