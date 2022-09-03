Sean E. Tembo



AT LEAST I HAVE A ROOF OVER MY HEAD- UNLIKE OUR COLLEAGUES IN CHINGOLA, KASOPE AIRSTRIP

Situations like this have a way of making us count our blessings. Sure, I am not at liberty house today with my lovely wife and family but I at least have a roof over my head and a home to go to- should I ever leave this cell. As I have not been formally charged, I cannot tell what my fortunes will be. However, I have hope which is something that the New Dawn government took away from those who’s houses were demolished.



People who had once put their trust in them. Such betrayal. Attempts to make it right have only come after the backlash from the public. We will monitor the situation closely to see how it all plays out.



It seems to the New Dawn that incerations of myself and other public political figures is a better use of their time and money than delivering to the masses what was promised them. Seeing as arresting the economy has been a colosul failure as prices of commodities continue to soar, with electricity expected to go up, perhaps they sleep better at night knowing that Sean Tembo is locked up in some cell. I am more of a threat than poverty apparently. Personally as a farmer, the price of fertilizer which is now at 1,500zmw is what keeps me up.



To the people of CHINGOLA, I stand in solidarity with you. Fear, intimidation and confusion are not final and cannot overcome us. God has the final say.

Even in a prison cell like this one, my resolve remains the same- I will continue to fight for a better Zambia for us all.

SET2026

✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿🇿🇲