At my age, I have never experienced this kind of drought, laments Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that ever since he was born, he has never experienced the kind of drought that has hit Zambia.



Speaking at the 96th Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka on Saturday, President Hichilema stated that the drought is a challenging situation that needs external assistance.



“This year’s show takes place during a challenging time, as we face the worst drought in living memory, affecting 84 districts, most of which are from key agricultural areas.”



“We are responding by providing remedial measures. We are working to provide food for all our people and we are responding to these challenges with short, medium, and long-term measures, investing in climate-smart agriculture, precision irrigation, and water harvesting,” he said.



The President who was accompanied by Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye who was the guest of honour at the show, stated that Zambia was willing to share its experience of the drought with Burundi.



President Hichilema said this will help deepen the two countries’ collaborations for the mutual benefit of their citizens.



“Burundi donates 5000 metric tonnes of maize, rice and beans. This is the Africaness in us, this is the Africa in nature. Burundi’s response to our drought is warmly appreciated,” explained President Hichilema.



“Those who give, receive more in return,

we will continue our joint efforts to improve the joint partnerships.”



The year’s Commercial Show is being held under the theme, “Creating a Competitive Future,” highlighting the importance of private sector collaboration in farming, industry and commerce.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 5, 2024