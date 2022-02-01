The ECZ – Electoral Commission of Zambia paid K1 million Kwacha to a local advertising agency to rebrand the institution. Commission Spokeswoman Patricia Luhanga revealed that Blockhouse Media was paid to undertake to rebrand such as change of logo and tag line.

Ms Luhanga said SignWave Ltd was contracted to work separately on enhancing the corporate image of the Commission’s Headquarters and other facilities. She was speaking on Monday morning when she was featured on the Hot FM Breakfast Show.

She stated that the new brand manual was part of the overall transformation process that the Commission has been undergoing for some time. Ms Luhanga said the rebranding was part of the Commission’s five-year strategic plan which seeks to modernize its operations and corporate image.

She dismissed assertions that the logo which was inspired by a stock image from the internet exposes the Commission to risk of litigation for possible copyright infringement.

“As a Commission, we are happy with the quality of work delivered and we have no plans of dropping the logo. There is nothing wrong with it and it shows that the Commission is evolving,” she said.

President Hakainde Hichilema has said Zambia is getting better and will get better. In a post following an interaction with citizens after attending church service at Kamwala SDA church today, President Hichilema said Zambians should walk with him on the journey to economic recovery.

“Awesome interacting with fellow citizens along the ring road in Lusaka’s Kabwata area. This was after attending a church service at Kamwala Main SDA church. Their love is magnificent and their words that we should focus on delivering development is paramount to us,” President Hichilema