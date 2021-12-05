By Larry Mweetwa
ATI PENIN MWAMBA WAS SECRETLY SUPPLYING INFORMATION THAT HELPED UPND WIN ELECTIONS.
We find this insinuation depressing! We woke up as early as 3 o’clock as Youths! Now to say he made us win is traumatic .
It’s ridiculous to think Mwamba Peni provided the information behind closed doors for UPND to win elections. 2021 election was won because of a UPND Manifesto, and the youths woke up early in the morning to cast their votes. In the evening they slept at the polling stations to protect the votes.
In 2015, and 2016, UPND won elections, but Emmanuel Mwamba and Mwamba Peni manipulated the votes by hacking into the system at Mulungushi Hall, figures changed in favour of PF. Many UPND supporters were beaten unfortunately some died trying to Protest. The appointment of Mwamba Peni is toxic and should not be accepted by UPND supporters. To Mwamba Peni the ball is in your court to do the honourable thing, submit your resignation letter to the President. That job belongs to the youths who fought hard to see a better Zambia.
Ba upnd, mbale tekanyeni, the president knew, why, he was appointed. Just stay calm. Not ukusabailafye. People repent. We are not 100% perfect. There is a reason. Let’s just accept him, as our own.
Larry, as a former reserve in the British army, even you can understand that a spy has to be credible to be effective.
We are not privy to behind the door sessions, so us remain calm.
The problem with you is that you were expecting a job in the government. But your tribal tendencies, plus you being a persona non grata in Zambia means you stand on a very weak foot.
Simply put, you are not a nice person and Zambia is better off without you.
At times I wonder weather the new policy of UPND of uniting the country also means that we should accommodate people who were PF or who were planted the former ruling party in the public service. PF lost the elections because Zambians realised that ECL was a bad leader and his PF was not taking the country anywhere.
This is the toxic side of Larry Mweetwa. He thinks he knows everything and wants to be making decisions for the president!
No way, you are nothing and people voted for HH not you foolish twart.
People didn’t vote for you, so on what basis do you want another citizen to resign from his role to which he was appointed by a democratically elected president.
Larry is always a divisive and an extremely childish and shameless figure that we don’t need but always imposes himself. Pleae ignore this little fool that has now rather become a nuisance.
He only has and will always have one vote, not more. He is not the only one that slept at polling centre to protect the ballot but wants to put it such a way as if he suffered more than anyone else!
Forget it Larry Mweetwa, keep your vote next time, there are other 2.8 million voters that won’t be crying all the time at any small thing like you do.
Nobody will ever miss you and your childish behavior, leave the government to do what it was elected to do. It is not there to please Larry Mweetwa. Idyot!