By Larry Mweetwa

ATI PENIN MWAMBA WAS SECRETLY SUPPLYING INFORMATION THAT HELPED UPND WIN ELECTIONS.

We find this insinuation depressing! We woke up as early as 3 o’clock as Youths! Now to say he made us win is traumatic .

It’s ridiculous to think Mwamba Peni provided the information behind closed doors for UPND to win elections. 2021 election was won because of a UPND Manifesto, and the youths woke up early in the morning to cast their votes. In the evening they slept at the polling stations to protect the votes.

In 2015, and 2016, UPND won elections, but Emmanuel Mwamba and Mwamba Peni manipulated the votes by hacking into the system at Mulungushi Hall, figures changed in favour of PF. Many UPND supporters were beaten unfortunately some died trying to Protest. The appointment of Mwamba Peni is toxic and should not be accepted by UPND supporters. To Mwamba Peni the ball is in your court to do the honourable thing, submit your resignation letter to the President. That job belongs to the youths who fought hard to see a better Zambia.