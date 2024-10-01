Atlético Madrid permanently ban fan over Courtois projectiles in derby

Atlético Madrid has issued a permanent ban to one of its fans following the incident of objects being thrown onto the pitch during the Madrid Derby, the club announced on Monday.

The match, which ended in a 1-1 tie against Real Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, was interrupted midway through the second half after Real took the lead with a goal from Éder Militão.

During this period, various items, including lighters and plastic bottles, were directed at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer paused the game for an initial ten minutes, leading to an overall delay of approximately twenty minutes, as spectators were warned to stop their disruptive behaviour or face the match being abandoned entirely.

After the conclusion of the game, Atlético’s coach Diego Simeone and team captain Koke expressed their criticism of Courtois, suggesting that his celebration following Militão’s goal played a role in inciting the crowd.

On Monday, Atlético said that “the club has made the decision to permanently expel the person identified yesterday by the police, in collaboration with our security department, involved in the throwing of objects during the derby.”

“Our security department continues to work with the police to identify the rest of those involved in the throwing of objects, who will be permanently expelled as soon as they are identified,” the club said.

While the match was on hold, coach Diego Simeone, along with Koke and Atlético defender José María Giménez, approached the fans situated behind the goal. Among the crowd, at least two individuals were spotted wearing balaclavas.

On Monday, the club said it would “imminently incorporate into its internal regulations the prohibition of using any element or garment in order to hide one’s identity.”