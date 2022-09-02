ATTACKED CENSUS ENUMERATOR REMAINS HOSPITALISED

…after she was beaten, she was strangled

By CBC Reporter

A census enumerator who was attacked yesterday in Lusaka’s Garden House area remains hospitalised at Kanyama Level 1 hospital.

The enumerator whose name has been withheld was attacked by unknown people who drove away with the census equipment including the bag, tablet and her mobile phone.

It is believed that the victim was on her way home after her census exercise duties when she met her fate.

Lusaka District Commissioner Mrs Rosa Kayuni Zulu visited the victim at the hospital yesterday, urging the public to stop the attacks as they has the potential to compromise the exercise.

The DC told CBC Television News crew that the acts are not only jeopardizing the exercise but are alarming to the International community.

The DC further noted with sadness the escalating brutality against census enumerators in the district.

This week, Lusaka Province has recorded a number of attacks on the numerators with the majority losing electronic gadgets being used to capture data.

Earlier this week, Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata disclosed that the Province had recorded two attacks and some foreign nationals declining to release information to enumerators.

In one of the incidents, some foreigners allegedly let loose their bull dogs and German shepherds when the enumerators visited them for census data.

Credit : CBC TV