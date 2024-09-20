Attendees at Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona have reported sustaining mystery eye problems from the event.

The rally in Tucson, Arizona, on September 12, which drew over 2,000 people in 100-degree heat, reportedly resulted in some Trump supporters going to the emergency room.

The Trump campaign has said it is investigating the event.

The Secret Service told News 4 Tucson that it was unaware of anything out of the ordinary occurring at the rally. It added that it was unaware of any planned threat to Trump in Arizona.

The rally was set up so that 48 exclusive attendees could stand on the stage with Trump. They were then split into two groups, one on stage right, and one on stage left.

The group on stage left reported no symptoms or anything suspicious, but according to a report from News 4 Tucson, several people in the group on stage right left the rally with excruciating pain in their eyes.

Mayra Rodriguez, a former Planned Parenthood director turned Trump supporter, told News 4 Tucson that her eyes were burning and it became hard for her to see. She said she went to the ER where they asked if she was sprayed with anything.

She told reporters that she is still in pain days later. She said: “I can’t see anything. When I try to open my eyes it’s like a white cloud of cover. It hurts.”

Another woman who wished to remain anonymous also came forward with the same symptoms, saying: “This is horrible.”

And a man who also wished to remain anonymous said: “My eyes were red like hell, it was terrible, I just couldn’t handle it.”

Kathleen Winn, a former Congressional candidate from Arizona’s Congressional District 6, spoke to News 4 Tucson after the event, saying: “We hope there’s no nefarious actors in this and this is not a strategic hit.”