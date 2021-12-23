ATTORNEY GENERAL BACKS PETITION TO ERASE SECTION 92 OF ELECTORAL PROCESS ACT

Attorney General MULILO KABESHA has endorsed the petition to erase section 97 subsection two of the Electoral Process Act.

Section 97 subsection two of the Electoral Process Act stipulates that parliamentary or local government election results cannot be nullified without evidence that the victor was directly involved in electoral malpractices.

But Mr. KABESHA has contended that the evidential burden of Section 97 subsection two of the Electoral Process Act to prove whether or not the election victor was directly linked to malpractices defies Article 45 sub-article one and two of the Constitution.

He has further contended that the evidential burden of the law in question makes it impossible to nullify the election marred with violence or corruption.

Mr. KABESHA says violence or corruption must be enough to nullify the election results regardless of whether or NOT the victor was directly involved.

ZNBC