ATTORNEY GENERAL CALLS FOR SCRUTINY OF STUDENTS ENTERING LAW SCHOOL

REQUIREMENTS to study law in some universities are compromised, hence the poor performance of some students at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says some students are unable to effectively read or write, yet they are accepted at some higher learning institutions to study law.



To enhance performance at ZIALE, Mr Kabesha has implored the institution to consider introducing enrolment tests.



Only one out of 394 students who sat the most recent final ZIALE examination passed, with some stakeholders accusing the institution of ‘stealing’ tuition fees from students.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail