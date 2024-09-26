ATTORNEY GENERAL DEFENDS COMPENSATING OF VICTIMS OF INJUSTICE BY STATE AGENCIES



By Conrad Mwango



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has defended compensating victims of injustice by state agencies, particularly those that occurred during the previous regime.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kabesha explains that his chambers have worked closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to verify these injustices, and in most cases, they have found evidence to support the claims.



Mr. Kabesha says his office has not objected to these compensations because state institutions, such as the Zambia Police, often do not have a solid defense.



The Attorney General also believes the amounts awarded to victims are justified considering the severity of the injustices inflicted.



This follows concerns raised by some stakeholders about the timing of these compensations, given Zambia’s current economic challenges, contending that awarding large sums of money to selected citizens is a misuse of public resources.



PHOENIX NEWS