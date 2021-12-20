KABESHA FILES NOTICE OF MOTION

Attorney General MULILO KABESHA has filed a Notice of Motion to commence contempt proceedings against Patriotic Front-PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity RAPHAEL NAKACINDA.

The Motion has been filed in the LUSAKA High Court pursuant to Order 52 rule 3 of the Supreme Court.

Mr. KABESHA has also relied on the Affidavit filed in the High Court where he has raised allegations of contempt of court committed by Mr. NAKACINDA

This is on the backdrop of the High Court’s decision to grant Mr. KABESHA leave to commence Judicial Review against Mr. NAKACINDA few days ago.

His application followed the remarks by Mr. NAKACINDA involving the Judicial Review Case of eight -PF members of Parliament dislodged from the National Assembly by Speaker NELLY MUTTI after the High Court in various jurisdictions nullified their elections r

cently.

He had alleged that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA had been holding meetings with judges to coerce them over the matter.