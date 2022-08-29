ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS ECZ ACTED WITHIN THE LAW ON LUSAMBO AND MALANJI

By Lukundo Nankamba

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- acted within the law by rejecting the nominations of former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and his kwacha counterpart Joseph Malanji because they are not qualified.

Mr. Kabesha has advised those that are not clear about the law regarding the eligibility of a candidate in the electoral process, to go to court and seek for interpretation of the applicable clauses.

The attorney general is subsequently urging the two that were disqualified from filing in their nominations in the upcoming kwacha and kabushi parliamentary by-elections not to relent but look for alternative ways to contribute to national development.

And New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says the patriotic front should have had alternative candidates for both the kabushi and kwacha constituency by-elections which would have allowed them to field candidates in the two areas.

Ms. Kateka tells Phoenix News that the failure by the party to successfully file in nominations for its two candidates, Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji is unfortunate.

PHOENIX NEWS