Attorney General sued in the ConCourt over ECL’s 2016 inauguration



By Mukwima Chilala



A private citizen has sued the Attorney General in the Constitutional Court to clarify whether former President Edgar Lungu and his deputy, Inonge Wina, were duly sworn in 2016.



The petitioner, Nkulukusa Teddy Kalusa, wants the Attorney General to state whether former President Lungu was right not to hand over the instruments of power to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini, during the 2016 election petition.



Kalusa has cited the Attorney General and wants the Constitutional Court to determine whether the former President and his deputy were legally sworn in for the purpose of Article 105 of the Constitution of Zambia.



Kalusa further seeks a determination on whether the former President was legally in office during the presidential petition in 2016 for the purposes of Article 104(3) of the Constitution of Zambia.



Kalusa contends that former President Lungu did not hand over executive power to the Speaker of the National Assembly, which he argues is in conflict with Article 104(3) of the Constitution.



Additionally, Kalusa seeks a determination on whether the former President and Vice President were duly sworn in by a person other than the Chief Justice or his deputy, which he claims is in conflict with Article 105 of the Constitution of Zambia.