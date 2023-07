ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS CHURCHES TO SCRUTINISE WHAT FALLS INTO OFFERING BASKET AS BIG TITHE

THE Church should be cautious about receiving huge sums as tithe from some people who are known to be in the lower income brackets, says Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha.

He said thieves are using all sorts of platforms to clean illicit money.

And Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) acting directorgeneral Liya Tembo says the use of corporate vehicles for illegal activities is rising and being perpetuated through schemes that begin from how company shareholding and beneficial ownership is devised to how financial transactions are controlled and effected.

Launching the 8th FIC Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Trends 2022 report themed ‘Use of corporate vehicles for illicit activities’ yesterday, Mr Kabesha said there is need to control the movement of money in the country.

Daily Mail (Saturday)