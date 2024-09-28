ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS OPPOSITION POLITICAL LEADERS TO UPHOLD LAW OR FACE PROSECUTION

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has issued a stern warning to opposition political parties leaders in Zambia, urging them to desist from committing crimes to avoid prosecution.

This comes after some opposition members complained that they are being unfairly targeted by law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Kabesha however tells Phoenix News that the opposition should not expect to be left scot free when they commit crimes.

He has emphasized that being in opposition does not exempt anyone from following the law, which is blind to social status.

The Attorney General has stressed that opposition parties should respect the rights of others, recognizing that their rights end where others begin.

PN