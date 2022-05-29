United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Austin Muluzi has resigned from active politics and appointed Lillian Patel as the party acting President.

In his resignation letter released on Saturday May 28,2022, Muluzi has told the party’s Secretary General Kandi Padambo that the main reason for his resignation is to go into business for the development and progress of Malawi.

He says Patel’s appointment as the acting President is in view of the UDF’s Constitution and that she is expected to be on the acting position until the party’s next National Convention where his successor will be elected.

Atupele has therefore lauded UDF family for the amazing confidence and support given to him over the 18 years he has served in politics.

Muluzi, the son of former President Bakili Muluzi, started leading the UDF ahead of the 2014 presidential elections in which he contested and came fourth.

He also contested in the 2019 presidential elections and after the results of the polls were nullified, he joined forces with former President Peter Mutharika as his runningmate for the 2020 Presidential Elections.

The young Muluzi served as cabinet minister in the Peter Mutharika administration as well as in the Joyce Banda administration.