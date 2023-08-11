AU says treatment of ousted Niger leader unacceptable

The African Union has expressed “deep concern at the reported poor conditions” of ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum’s detention.

It says such treatment of a democratically elected president at the hands of the coup leaders is “unacceptable”.

In a statement, AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat called for the military leaders in Niger to urgently stop the escalation of relations with the regional organisation Ecowas.

He called for the immediate release of the deposed president while urging for the international community to “unite efforts to save [his] moral and physical integrity”.

The US and UN have already said they are concerned about the health and safety of Mr Bazoum, who has spent more than two weeks under house arrest.

Ecowas leaders have already approved armed intervention in the country and on Thursday agreed on plans to deploy a “standby” military force.

The coup leaders have warned they will defend themselves against any intervention.

-BBC