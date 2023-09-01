AU Suspends Gabon Pending Restoration Of Democracy As Junta Insists On Swearing-In Army General As President

The African Union (AU) has suspended Gabon following the coup d’etat staged by a junta recently.

The AU Commission for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, reached the decision on Thursday at its 1172nd meeting on the developments in Gabon.

The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe of Burundi.

The Commission held that the country would not benefit or be part of any AU activities until democracy is restored.

“Decides to immediately suspend the participation of Gabon in all activities of the AU, its organs and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country, in line with #AU instruments @ 1172nd #AUPSC Mtg,” AU stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the junta, in defiance of AU, announced on national television on Thursday that it will swear in General Brice Oligui Nguema as transitional president on Monday.

The junta’s spokesperson Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi revealed that the general’s inauguration will be held at the country’s constitutional court.

The junta said Nguema “wishes to reassure all donors, development partners and the state’s creditors that all measures will be taken to guarantee that our country’s commitments, both external and internal, will be respected.”