AUDIO: ACC Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo in the PF govt is heard directing investigators to arrest  Dr Chitalu Chilufya even if they did not have any evidence against him

In this leaked audio, the then Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo in the PF government is heard directing investigators to arrest former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya even if they did not have any evidence against him.
The investigators told her that they didn’t have sufficient evidence to guarantee his prosecution but she insisted that they proceed without evidence .
There’s no point in this audio that Dr Chilifus is mentioned, what with the heading of the article?